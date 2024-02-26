Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Position Increased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 124.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals comprises 15.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMLX stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 666,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

