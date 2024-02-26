3,983,686 Shares in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,983,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000. Alimera Sciences comprises 4.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 7.60% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth $7,355,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,401,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. 25,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,634. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

