Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,132. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

