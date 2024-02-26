Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 503,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

