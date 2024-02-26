KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336,142.41

KOK (KOK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. KOK has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $336,142.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00744042 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $342,059.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

