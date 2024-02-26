Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 41,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,121,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,809,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

