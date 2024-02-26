Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.82. 5,445,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,027,607. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

