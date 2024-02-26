Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 294 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.6% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.08. 1,312,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,936. The firm has a market cap of $521.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.25. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $285.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

