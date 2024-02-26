Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.31. 166,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,172. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

