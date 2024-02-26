Insider Selling: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE GEI traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,424. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$24.04.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.