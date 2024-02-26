Insider Selling: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00.
TSE GEI traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 150,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,424. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$24.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 102.63%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
