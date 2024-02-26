Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,279 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.00. 976,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

