Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 474,314 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,314 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after buying an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,204,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,213. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

