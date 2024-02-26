SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Reduced by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.67. 88,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

