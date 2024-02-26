JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s 7th Largest Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.4% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $34,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

