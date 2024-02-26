Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.