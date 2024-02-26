Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $60,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 359,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

