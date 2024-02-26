Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 18,370 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

