DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281,893. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

