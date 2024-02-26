Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,870. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $234.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.