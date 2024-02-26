Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 972 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

