Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $338.41. 437,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average of $296.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $341.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

