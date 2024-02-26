Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.74. The company had a trading volume of 310,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,848. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $239.02.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

