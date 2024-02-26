Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94,330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 45,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $200.29. 14,791,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,145,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

