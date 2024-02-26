PayPal USD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $304.66 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 304,826,578 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 304,826,578.09. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99949605 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $6,048,107.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

