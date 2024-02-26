iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $509.97. The stock had a trading volume of 894,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.70. The company has a market capitalization of $394.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

