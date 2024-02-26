Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 660.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 62,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 986,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

