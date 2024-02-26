Teca Partners LP Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teca Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for about 5.8% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.49. The stock had a trading volume of 311,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

