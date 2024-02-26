iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Decreased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.05. 1,185,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

