Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 221,163 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,163 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 595.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 561,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 481,202 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,716,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,894. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

