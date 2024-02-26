Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 228,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,465. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

