Teca Partners LP Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teca Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 4.1% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $28.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.05. 14,712,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.