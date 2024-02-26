Teca Partners LP Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.2% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

NYSE CP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $86.64. 745,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

