Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,310 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEFS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 109,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 76,060 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 274,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

CEFS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.00. 32,437 shares of the company traded hands. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $129 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

