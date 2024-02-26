Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 1,881.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

