Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Buys 12,431 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 6.78% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

CUBA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 57,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

