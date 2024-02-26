Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Stock Position Lifted by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.38. 40,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

