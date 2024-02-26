Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Stock Position Lowered by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 794,295 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,808. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.