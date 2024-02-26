Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up about 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89. Central Securities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.