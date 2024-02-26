Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $886.44. 140,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,774. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $891.88. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $822.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

