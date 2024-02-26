Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stake Reduced by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund makes up about 1.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

PEO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,923. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Stories

