Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

TTP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.65.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.