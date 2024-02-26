Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 40,621 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,621 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,038,623 shares in the company, valued at $374,838,396.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 488,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,038,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,838,396.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,467,590 shares of company stock valued at $56,524,604 in the last three months.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

