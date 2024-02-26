14,350 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,267,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 291,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,210. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

