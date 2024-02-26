Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

