Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $93.27. 13,714,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,655,074. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

