FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities makes up approximately 10.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. 395,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.