Teca Partners LP Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,000. Ross Stores accounts for about 8.6% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 624,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,359. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.