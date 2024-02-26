Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund comprises about 1.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DMO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

