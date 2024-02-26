Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.87 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,218 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,262,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,574,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

