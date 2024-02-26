Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.23. The company had a trading volume of 486,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,825. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.25 and its 200-day moving average is $289.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

